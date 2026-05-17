Report: Intel to make Apple chips amid TSMC squeeze Business May 17, 2026

Big news: Intel and Apple are reported to have teamed up, with Intel set to make chips for Apple.

This move is a game-changer, as Apple looks to break away from relying nearly all on TSMC, especially since TSMC's focus on AI chips has made it tough for Apple to get enough supply.

The partnership fits right into Intel's plan to reboot its chipmaking business and helps both companies stay ahead in the fast-moving tech world.