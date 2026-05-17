Report: Intel to make Apple chips amid TSMC squeeze
Big news: Intel and Apple are reported to have teamed up, with Intel set to make chips for Apple.
This move is a game-changer, as Apple looks to break away from relying nearly all on TSMC, especially since TSMC's focus on AI chips has made it tough for Apple to get enough supply.
The partnership fits right into Intel's plan to reboot its chipmaking business and helps both companies stay ahead in the fast-moving tech world.
US backs Intel Apple deal
The US government is backing the deal, hoping to reduce dependence on Asian suppliers amid rising tensions over Taiwan.
Landing Apple as a customer gives Intel a much-needed boost after years of struggles.
For young tech fans, this is another sign that big companies are shaking up their supply chains and adapting quickly in response to global challenges.