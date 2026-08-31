Report says AI could fuel Indian IT growth from FY27
Big news for Indian IT: a new report says artificial intelligence (AI) could spark major growth for the industry starting in FY27.
After a slow patch and some delayed projects, global tech spending is shifting toward enterprise-level AI.
With generative AI catching on, experts expect this momentum to last through FY28 and FY29.
Indian IT firms seek AI ROI
The focus for IT firms is moving from just building up tech muscle to actually showing how AI pays off.
This means more demand for services like data prep, system upgrades, and cybersecurity.
Plus, lower modernization costs could revive delayed projects, so companies like TCS (already making $2.6 billion a year from AI) and Infosys (8.2% of revenue from AI) are likely to see even more action ahead.
Challenges like pricing pressures and automation remain, but overall the outlook feels pretty optimistic for Indian IT in the age of AI.