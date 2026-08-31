Report says AI could fuel Indian IT growth from FY27

The focus for IT firms is moving from just building up tech muscle to actually showing how AI pays off.

This means more demand for services like data prep, system upgrades, and cybersecurity.

Plus, lower modernization costs could revive delayed projects, so companies like TCS (already making $2.6 billion a year from AI) and Infosys (8.2% of revenue from AI) are likely to see even more action ahead.

Challenges like pricing pressures and automation remain, but overall the outlook feels pretty optimistic for Indian IT in the age of AI.