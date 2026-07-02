Report says India's digital rules may cost startups ₹91,500cr annually

Compliance drains startups and VC firms

Most startups and VC firms (72%) feel that following all these regulations is eating into time and money they'd rather spend on building cool stuff.

While 68% aren't sure if the effort is worth it, about 42% say customer trust has actually improved thanks to tighter rules.

The report warns that if things get even stricter, India could see fewer new startups and jobs by 2035.

Smarter, balanced regulations could unlock more funding and create thousands of jobs instead.