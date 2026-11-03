Report shows 28% Indian leaders trust AI while returns unclear
Business
A new report says 28% of Indian business leaders now trust AI to complete defined tasks from beginning to end without routine human approval.
This shift is making work smoother and boosting productivity, with 44% of leaders saying they've seen big efficiency gains (well above the global average).
But here's the catch: most companies still can't point to real financial returns from their AI investments.
Indian firms not calculating AI value
Turns out 74% of firms haven't even calculated how much value they're getting back from AI.
Many are struggling to fit AI with existing core systems and data, and almost half say integration is a major pain point.
So while India's going full speed ahead with AI, figuring out if it's actually paying off is still a work in progress.