Reported LPG shortage triggers migrant departures, increases metro labor costs
A major LPG shortage, made worse by the West Asia conflict, has pushed cylinder prices up from ₹1,000 to ₹5,000, according to one worker's reported experience.
This spike is forcing many city-based migrant workers to head back home, especially with state elections coming up.
As a result, companies in metros are now paying 15% to 20% more for labor.
Labor crunch hits manufacturing, food delivery
The labor crunch is hitting industries hard, from manufacturing to food delivery, with small businesses scrambling for staff and a crucial period for temporary and blue-collared hiring between April and November.
Even though companies are trying to support their teams during this tough stretch, experts warn that rising costs and fewer available workers could make things even trickier in the months ahead.