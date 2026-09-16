Reserve Bank of India absorbs ₹2.9L/cr via VRRR auction

The Reserve Bank of India just took back about ₹2.9 lakh crore from banks overnight using something called a Variable Rate Reverse Repo (VRRR) auction on September 16, 2026.

Basically, there was way too much extra cash (over ₹9 lakh crore) floating around in the system, so the RBI stepped in to help keep things balanced and steady for everyone.

They split the operation into two rounds: first, they absorbed ₹2.5 lakh crore at a 5.4% rate after getting tons of bids, and then took in another ₹40,302 crore at the same rate.