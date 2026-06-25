Reserve Bank of India allows G-Sec trading through demat accounts
Big update from the Reserve Bank of India: soon, you'll be able to buy and sell government securities (G-Secs) right from your demat account as an alternative to a separate Retail Direct Gilt (RDG) account.
This is a major shift, since most people already use demat accounts (22.7 crore by April 2026), compared to just 3,71,439 RDG accounts.
G-Sec trades start at ₹10,000
You can start trading G-Secs with as little as ₹10,000, and deals will happen based on price or yield.
Trading will go through banks linked to NDS-OM or brokers registered with SEBI, making things pretty accessible.
Plus, newly issued and reissued G-Secs can be traded before their formal release ("when issued" trading) if indicated in the specific auction notification.
RBI hopes this move will get more people into the government securities market and make prices fairer for everyone.