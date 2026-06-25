Reserve Bank of India allows G-Sec trading through demat accounts

G-Sec trades start at ₹10,000

You can start trading G-Secs with as little as ₹10,000, and deals will happen based on price or yield.

Trading will go through banks linked to NDS-OM or brokers registered with SEBI, making things pretty accessible.

Plus, newly issued and reissued G-Secs can be traded before their formal release ("when issued" trading) if indicated in the specific auction notification.

RBI hopes this move will get more people into the government securities market and make prices fairer for everyone.