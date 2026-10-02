Reserve Bank of India appoints Sudhakar Malli executive director
Business
The Reserve Bank of India just picked Sudhakar Malli as its new executive director, starting October 1, 2026.
He will be leading the Department of Supervision, basically the team that keeps an eye on how banks and financial institutions are run.
Before this, Malli was already heading up the same department as chief general manager-in-charge.
Sudhakar Malli brings RBI experience
Malli has nearly 30 years at RBI, with over 25 spent making sure banks and NBFCs play by the rules.
He has also worked abroad in supervisory roles and helped manage currency operations.
With a B.Tech in mechanical engineering and a CAIIB certification under his belt, he brings both experience and know-how to his new role.