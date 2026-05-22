Reserve Bank of India caps digital EMIs at half income Business May 22, 2026

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) just rolled out new rules for digital loans, hoping to make borrowing safer and clearer for everyone.

Now, lenders can't let your equated monthly installments (EMIs) go over one-half of your monthly income, and your credit score matters more than ever when getting approved.

Plus, all costs (interest rates, fees, and penalties) have to be spelled out upfront in a Key Facts Statement.