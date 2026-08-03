Reserve Bank of India expected to hold rates August 5
The Reserve Bank of India is expected to leave interest rates unchanged at its meeting on August 5, 2026.
Why? The economy's looking strong: growth is solid, factories are busy, GST collections are steady, and the rupee has held its ground.
Plus, crude oil prices remain below the $95 a barrel benchmark, and El Nino worries have eased, so there's less pressure for any sudden moves.
SBI's Ghosh forecasts 7% Q1 GDP
SBI's chief economist Soumya Kanti Ghosh thinks inflation will stay around 5% for fiscal 2027 and could dip to just 3.9% in the first quarter.
He also expects GDP growth in the first quarter to hit 7%, beating RBI's earlier estimate.
The rupee's stability comes thanks to big foreign inflows and fewer short-term bets against it, good news all around for India's financial scene.