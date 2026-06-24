Reserve Bank of India finalizes banks' forex rules April 2027
The Reserve Bank of India, known as the RBI, just finalized fresh rules to help banks handle their foreign exchange risks and capital needs.
Starting in April 2027, these guidelines will bring India closer to global standards, making risk management more consistent across the board.
After plenty of talks with industry players, the RBI is sticking to its plan: no delays or special exemptions.
Banks adopt single NOP, 9% charge
Banks will have a single method to calculate their net open position (NOP), so no more splitting between onshore and offshore accounts.
They'll need to factor in overseas investments, profits, and reserves, but long-term holdings like foreign branches or joint ventures are off the hook.
Derivatives get a simpler treatment with spot exchange rates, while gold exposures stay separate.
The capital charge for foreign exchange risk sticks at 9% of NOP and will be checked daily.
RBI says updates strengthen risk management
The RBI says these updates are all about better risk management and keeping Indian banking in sync with international practices, making things safer and smarter for everyone involved.