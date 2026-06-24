Reserve Bank of India finalizes banks' forex rules April 2027

Banks adopt single NOP, 9% charge

Banks will have a single method to calculate their net open position (NOP), so no more splitting between onshore and offshore accounts.

They'll need to factor in overseas investments, profits, and reserves, but long-term holdings like foreign branches or joint ventures are off the hook.

Derivatives get a simpler treatment with spot exchange rates, while gold exposures stay separate.

The capital charge for foreign exchange risk sticks at 9% of NOP and will be checked daily.