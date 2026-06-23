Reserve Bank of India flags CPI inflation rise to 3.9% Business Jun 23, 2026

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is worried about inflation picking up steam: CPI inflation rose to 3.9% in May 2026 from 3.5% in April, mostly because food and fuel are getting pricier.

Fuel costs jumped sharply, with petrol and diesel both up over ₹7 per liter, and everyday essentials like rice, wheat, and vegetables also got more expensive.