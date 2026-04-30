Reserve Bank of India: gold now 16.7% of forex reserves

RBI gold holdings 880.52 metric tons

The Reserve Bank of India now holds 880.52 metric tons of gold, with most of it (over 680.05 tons) stored in India—a big shift from two years ago when less than half stayed local.

At the same time, there's been a rise in short-term debt and volatile capital flows compared to reserves, showing how India is adjusting its strategy to stay financially secure as things change worldwide.