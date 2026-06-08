Reserve Bank of India launches dollar-rupee swap for PSUs, banks Business Jun 08, 2026

The Reserve Bank of India just launched a new dollar-rupee swap facility to make it easier for public sector units, or PSUs, and banks to raise money from abroad.

Announced by Governor Sanjay Malhotra on June 5, the scheme is open for ECBs raised by PSUs with at least three years' average maturity and OFCBs raised by Authorized Dealer Category-I banks with a minimum three-year maturity, as long as funds are drawn by December 31, 2026.

It's basically RBI's way of helping Indian PSUs and banks tap into global cash, without too much hassle.