Reserve Bank of India permits quarterly profit inclusion in CET1 Business May 08, 2026

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) just made things simpler for banks: now, they can include their profits from each quarter when calculating how much regulatory capital they have.

This is a shift from the old system, which had extra hoops to jump through if banks had nonperforming assets (bad loans).

The change is part of new rules for Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital, announced Friday.