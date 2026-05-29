Reserve Bank of India projects 6.9% FY2026-27 growth amid headwinds
The Reserve Bank of India just dropped its annual report, and it is expecting the economy to grow by 6.9% in FY2026-27.
That's pretty solid, considering the world's dealing with expensive energy, shaky markets, and new conflicts.
RBI credits this steady growth to strong demand at home, stable policies, and not relying too much on exports.
RBI sees 4.6% inflation FY2026-27
RBI thinks inflation will be around 4.6% in FY2026-27, with upside risks from global fuel and commodity price spikes, input and wage spillovers, and exchange-rate volatility.
Meanwhile, the IMF expects global growth to slow down to 3.1% thanks to ongoing geopolitical tensions.
Still, RBI sounds optimistic for India, pointing to healthy banks and companies, more investment in infrastructure, and a robust services trade balance, especially in software and business services.
It also points to healthy corporate and bank balance sheets, continued government capital expenditure, and trade agreements as supports for growth, even if exports get tricky.