Reserve Bank of India promotes 5 officials to executive directors
Business
Big news from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI): five senior officials were just promoted to executive directors.
Gunveer Singh, Monisha Chakraborty, Suman Ray, Sudhakar Malli, and Ravi Shankar are moving up the ranks.
The RBI will share when their new roles officially start.
Four from CSG, Shankar in DSIM
Four of them, Singh, Chakraborty, Ray, and Malli, come from the Common Seniority Group (CSG), while Shankar is part of the Department of Statistics and Information Management (DSIM).
They are already handling important jobs at RBI's Central Office and Mumbai Regional Office.