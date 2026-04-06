Reserve Bank of India proposes 3-level rural banking structure

Business Correspondent outlets single-bank, pay rules

Each BC outlet will stick to just one bank, keeping things simple.

BC-BOs will get both fixed and performance-based pay, while BC-BTs earn based on how well they serve customers.

The Indian Banks's Association is working out the details for fair pay.

If you're already a business facilitator, you'll need to switch over to the new system by September 30, 2026, since that old category is being phased out.