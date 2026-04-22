Reserve Bank of India reviews Anthropic's Mythos over cybersecurity risks

Banks worldwide urged to boost cybersecurity

Banks worldwide are being told to boost their cybersecurity because of Mythos. Japan is calling banks in for talks, while Australia is keeping tabs on any new developments.

In India, the National Payments Corporation of India wants early access to Mythos to spot cyber risks but is running into issues since Mythos is hosted on strictly-controlled servers in the US.

Meanwhile, RBI is also working on fresh guidelines so Indian banks using advanced AI models can keep customer data safe and follow local rules.