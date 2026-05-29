Reserve Bank of India reviews FREE-AI committee recommendations for finance Business May 29, 2026

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is taking a fresh look at how artificial intelligence gets used in the financial world.

They are reviewing the FREE-AI Committee's report and recommendations, which aim to help banks, insurance firms, NBFCs, and fintechs use AI for things like fraud detection and credit analytics, while making sure technology does not cross lines on data privacy or fairness.