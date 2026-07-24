Reserve Bank of India says forex reserves rose $1.08 billion
India's foreign exchange reserves grew by $1.08 billion, reaching $676.237 billion for the week ending July 17, 2026, according to RBI data out Friday.
Most of this boost came from a jump in foreign currency assets, which made up for a drop in gold reserves compared to last week's smaller increase.
India's foreign currency assets up $551.057bn
Foreign currency assets, the biggest slice of the reserves, rose to $551.057 billion thanks to shifts in currencies like the euro, pound, and yen.
Gold reserves slipped to $101.749 billion during the same period.
Meanwhile, Special Drawing Rights ticked up slightly, and India's position with the IMF dipped a bit.
For context, India's reserves hit an all-time high earlier this year but have been under pressure from global events and RBI actions since then.