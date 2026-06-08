Reserve Bank of India unveils swap facilities to bolster reserves

External Commercial Borrowings and FCNR(B) incentives

The ECB swap is open until January 2027 for loans with at least a three-year maturity, letting banks trade dollars with the RBI at a 1.5% annual premium.

For fresh FCNR(B) deposits mobilized between June 8 and September 30, 2026, banks can tap into swaps once a week, and those fresh deposits are exempt from CRR and SLR, making things simpler.

Economists are upbeat, predicting the deposit scheme could pull in $40 billion, thanks to its attractive terms for both banks and nonresident Indians.