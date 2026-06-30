Reserve Bank of India warns AI stocks could unsettle markets
Business
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) just put out a heads-up about the global hype around AI stocks.
In its June 2026 Financial Stability Report, the RBI said that if these sky-high AI stock prices suddenly drop, it could shake up markets everywhere.
Big names like Microsoft, OpenAI, and NVIDIA have also been borrowing heavily to fuel their growth.
India's financial system remains stable
Despite all the global buzz and risks, the RBI reassured everyone that India's financial system is solid.
Thanks to strong fundamentals and well-capitalized banks and companies, stress tests show things are stable, even if there's turbulence in global tech markets.
The message: keep an eye on trends, but India's got this covered for now.