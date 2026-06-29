Residential sales in India hit 3-year low: What's the reason?

Market resilience

Premium housing segments show resilience

Despite the overall decline in residential sales, premium housing segments have shown some resilience. Major employment hubs led by Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and infrastructure-driven corridors are witnessing growth. Anuj Puri, Chairman of Anarock Group, said that "the most sales growth now is in premium housing." He also noted that disruptions caused by the Middle East war and AI-related uncertainties in the IT/ITeS sector have made buyers more cautious.