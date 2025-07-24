Resurgent India starts ₹500Cr special situation fund, raises ₹100Cr
Resurgent India just kicked off its ₹500 crore Special Situation Fund by raising the first ₹100 crore.
The fund, set up under SEBI's rules, is all about buying and reviving struggling businesses across India, with plans to raise the rest by the end of the current financial year (March 2025).
Fund is not sector specific
This fund isn't picky about sectors—it looks at everything from manufacturing and power to healthcare and real estate.
The goal is to turn around distressed assets in high-activity areas and deliver steady returns by helping these businesses get back on track.
Resurgent India has been operational since 2005
Resurgent India has been around since 2005, handling over 1,000 deals nationwide.
With deep experience in tough investments like this, they're meeting a real demand from investors who want experts leading the way in fixing up stressed companies.
