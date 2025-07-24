Resurgent India starts ₹500Cr special situation fund, raises ₹100Cr Business Jul 24, 2025

Resurgent India just kicked off its ₹500 crore Special Situation Fund by raising the first ₹100 crore.

The fund, set up under SEBI's rules, is all about buying and reviving struggling businesses across India, with plans to raise the rest by the end of the current financial year (March 2025).