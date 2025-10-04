Retail investors are betting big on underperforming stocks using MTF Business Oct 04, 2025

Indian retail investors have ramped up borrowing through margin trading facilities (MTF) to buy big-name stocks that haven't been performing well.

With MTF, you only need to put down 20-25% of the money—the rest gets covered by brokers, but at a steep 9-15% annual interest.

Despite falling stock prices, these underperformers are still drawing in plenty of buyers.