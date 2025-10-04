Next Article
AI chipmaker Cerebras scraps IPO plans after $1.1B investment
Business
Cerebras Systems, a major name in AI chips, just dropped its plans to go public.
The company scored a massive $1.1 billion investment this week, bumping its value up to $8.1 billion.
The original IPO was filed back in September 2024, but the listing didn't materialize.
US government review into Cerebras's ties with G42
The decision also follows a US government review into Cerebras's ties with Abu Dhabi-based G42, but the company isn't slowing down.
Heavy hitters like Tiger Global and Valor Equity Partners joined the latest funding round, keeping Cerebras right at the heart of the fast-growing AI industry—even without going public for now.