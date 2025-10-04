Gold prices near record high amid US government shutdown
Gold is flirting with record prices right now, thanks to the ongoing US government shutdown and all the uncertainty it's causing.
On Thursday, gold held steady above $3,885 an ounce—just under its recent peak.
With official economic updates on pause, investors are turning to private sources for info and looking for safer places to put their money.
Gold's shiny friends are also seeing price hikes
It's not just gold—silver, platinum, and palladium prices are climbing too as people look for stability.
The buzz is that the Federal Reserve might cut interest rates soon, which usually makes gold even more appealing since it doesn't pay interest anyway.
Meanwhile in India, demand for physical gold remains strong despite these high prices—a reminder of how much people lean on gold when things feel unpredictable.