Tata Capital IPO: LIC, global giants join anchor investor roster

Tata Capital has locked in ₹4,640 crore ($523 million) from top anchor investors ahead of its much-awaited $1.7 billion IPO. Shares are priced between ₹310 and ₹326 each, with the offer totaling 47.58 crore shares—split between new shares and those sold by Tata Capital, its parent company, and International Finance Corporation.

IPO values Tata Capital at about $18 billion Big global players like Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Nomura Holdings—and India's own LIC (which took the largest chunk at 15%)—are on board as anchor investors.

In total, institutions joined in before public subscriptions open on October 6.

The IPO values Tata Capital at about $18 billion, with trading set to start October 13.

Major NBFC in India Part of the Tata Group family, Tata Capital is a major non-banking financial company (NBFC) in India. They offer loans and credit solutions for everyone from students to businesses.

This is India's biggest finance sector IPO since Hyundai Motor India's blockbuster listing last year.