Tata Capital IPO: Anchor book oversubscribed 5x
Business
Tata Capital's ₹15,512 crore IPO just saw its anchor investor segment oversubscribed 5x, raising ₹4,642 crore from 68 major players.
This strong demand—coming from both Indian and global investors—sets a confident tone for the retail phase coming up.
IPO opens for retail on October 6
Big names like HDFC Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential MF, LIC, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley all jumped in early.
If you're thinking about investing, the IPO opens for retail on October 6.
Shares are priced between ₹310-₹326 each with a minimum bid of 46 shares.