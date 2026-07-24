Retail investors drive Xtranet Technologies IPO to 1.96x subscription

Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) also showed solid interest, especially smaller ones who bid nearly three times their share.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) were less excited, subscribing to just about 91% of their quota.

SBI Securities called the IPO "Neutral," saying the price is fair but pointing out risks like heavy reliance on government clients and long payment cycles.

After the IPO wraps up, Xtranet shares will list on both BSE and NSE.