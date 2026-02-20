Retail investors pumped ₹16,944 crore into markets in January
January saw retail investors in India bounce back, putting ₹16,944 crore into the stock market—the highest monthly figure since October 2024.
This big push helped shrink the year's total net outflow to just ₹687 crore, signaling renewed confidence from everyday investors.
Inflows for FY26 at ₹40,685 crore
Adding up all investments—including IPOs—retail inflows for FY26 hit ₹40,685 crore.
Still, that's much lower than last year's record ₹1.59 lakh crore.
The drop suggests retail investors played it smart and cautious this year, choosing their moments carefully and staying active mostly when markets felt steady.