Retail traders in India gain access to algorithmic trading tools
Business
Trading with algorithms used to be associated with large institutions and proprietary desks, and was often too expensive and technically complex for retail traders.
Now, individual traders in India can use broker APIs, AI-powered tools, and cloud platforms to build smarter strategies: no need for deep pockets or coding expertise.
SEBI 2025 sets retail algorithmic guidelines
SEBI's 2025 framework set clear guidelines for retail algo trading, making the process more transparent and trustworthy.
With costs dropping and easy-to-use platforms available for just a few thousand rupees a month, systematic trading approaches are becoming more accessible to investors.