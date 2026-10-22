Retailers across India saw 8% sales jump in September 2026
Business
Retailers across India saw sales jump 8% in September 2026, with shoppers getting into the festive spirit ahead of Diwali.
Quick-service restaurants, food and grocery stores, and clothing shops led the charge.
RAI's CEO Kumar Rajagopalan pointed out that a later festive calendar helped boost pre-Diwali shopping.
West India retail sales up 10%
West India saw the highest sales growth at 10%, with South close behind at 9%. North and East regions grew by 7% and 5%.
Among sectors, quick-service restaurants topped the list with an 11% rise, while both food and grocery and apparel grew by 9%.
Even though growth slowed a bit from August's numbers, retailers are hoping this strong start carries through the season.