Retailers tap ChatGPT and Gemini as AI referrals drive $8B
Big retailers like Walmart, Ulta Beauty, and Wayfair are tapping into AI tools like ChatGPT and Google's Gemini to drive more online shoppers their way.
According to Juniper Research, these AI referrals could bring in $8 billion in spending this year.
Plus, Adobe Analytics found that 41% of US consumers used generative AI for online shopping in June, and visitors referred by AI services generated 41% higher revenue per visit than shoppers arriving through traditional channels.
Brands retain shopper data control
While enjoying the perks of AI-driven traffic, brands are making sure they stay in control of your data, like browsing habits and purchase history, to build stronger loyalty.
Ulta Beauty is working with Google to incorporate shopping carts and its Ulta Beauty Rewards loyalty program into AI-powered shopping within Gemini, but still prefers you shop directly on its site.
Others, like Kate Spade with Amazon Web Services, use AI for personalized recommendations while keeping the shopper relationship personal.