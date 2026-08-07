Retailers tap ChatGPT and Gemini as AI referrals drive $8B

Big retailers like Walmart, Ulta Beauty, and Wayfair are tapping into AI tools like ChatGPT and Google's Gemini to drive more online shoppers their way.

According to Juniper Research, these AI referrals could bring in $8 billion in spending this year.

Plus, Adobe Analytics found that 41% of US consumers used generative AI for online shopping in June, and visitors referred by AI services generated 41% higher revenue per visit than shoppers arriving through traditional channels.