Retired India A captain Priyank Panchal launches Sportsversity for athletes
Priyank Panchal, who captained India A and recently retired, has kicked off Sportsversity, an athlete-first sports education platform.
The idea is simple: help athletes pick up real-world skills and industry know-how so they can build meaningful careers beyond the playing field.
As Panchal puts it, "Through Sportsversity, we want to equip them with the knowledge, skills and industry exposure needed to build meaningful careers within the sports ecosystem."
Priyank Panchal named Sportsversity strategic advisor
Sportsversity starts strong with five programs covering wellness, performance science, media and commentary, business and entrepreneurship, branding and finance, and support for athlete families.
After scoring over 8,800 runs in his cricket career and wrapping up his playing days in 2025, Panchal now serves as strategic advisor for Sportsversity.
His goal? To help athletes use their experiences to explore new paths in sports management, media, business and more.