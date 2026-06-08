Retired India A captain Priyank Panchal launches Sportsversity for athletes Business Jun 08, 2026

Priyank Panchal, who captained India A and recently retired, has kicked off Sportsversity, an athlete-first sports education platform.

The idea is simple: help athletes pick up real-world skills and industry know-how so they can build meaningful careers beyond the playing field.

As Panchal puts it, "Through Sportsversity, we want to equip them with the knowledge, skills and industry exposure needed to build meaningful careers within the sports ecosystem."