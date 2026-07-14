Revanth Reddy to lay AWS 60000cr Telangana data center foundation

Big tech is coming to Telangana!

On July 15, 2026, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will lay the foundation for Amazon Web Services's huge new data center in Bharat Future City.

AWS is investing a whopping ₹60,000 crore over the next decade, one of the largest tech deals ever for the state.

The initial commitment was made at Davos last year, with a framework agreement signed later, bringing global attention to Telangana's tech scene.