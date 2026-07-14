Revanth Reddy to lay AWS 60000cr Telangana data center foundation
Big tech is coming to Telangana!
On July 15, 2026, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will lay the foundation for Amazon Web Services's huge new data center in Bharat Future City.
AWS is investing a whopping ₹60,000 crore over the next decade, one of the largest tech deals ever for the state.
The initial commitment was made at Davos last year, with a framework agreement signed later, bringing global attention to Telangana's tech scene.
Telangana allocates 300 acres, 125cr incentives
The government has set aside a total of 300 acres for this project and offered ₹125 crore in incentives to help make it happen.
This data center will be among India's biggest, boosting local jobs and supporting urban growth under Telangana's PURE initiative.
Construction kicks off soon with phase one expected to wrap up in two years; after that, more phases will roll out until the full investment is complete over 10 years.