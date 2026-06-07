Reliance Infra seeks review of surveillance norms for IBC firms

Legal context

Reliance Infra challenges trigger of ASM framework

Reliance Infrastructure has also pointed out that the ASM framework was triggered despite the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) staying both the insolvency admission order and Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) against it. The company said no Resolution Professional has taken control of its operations, and its affairs are being managed by its Board of Directors in the normal course of business.