Revolut launches beta app in India offering UPI and cards

Revolut targets 20 million users by 2030

Revolut has been prepping for this launch since 2021, hiring local talent and even picking up Arvog Forex to help smooth its entry.

With a Reserve Bank of India license in hand, it is aiming big: hoping to onboard 20 million users by 2030.

Considering UPI handled over ₹29 trillion across more than 23 billion transactions last month alone, there is plenty of room for Revolut to make some waves.