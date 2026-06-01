Revolut launches beta app in India offering UPI and cards
Revolut, the British fintech giant, has begun rolling out its beta app in India, with access expanding to a small subset of waitlisted users over the past few weeks.
If you're one of the lucky folks from the around 450,000-person waitlist, you can now try out features like UPI payments, e-money wallets, disposable cards, and multi-currency and prepaid cards, right from Google Play or Apple's App Store.
Revolut targets 20 million users by 2030
Revolut has been prepping for this launch since 2021, hiring local talent and even picking up Arvog Forex to help smooth its entry.
With a Reserve Bank of India license in hand, it is aiming big: hoping to onboard 20 million users by 2030.
Considering UPI handled over ₹29 trillion across more than 23 billion transactions last month alone, there is plenty of room for Revolut to make some waves.