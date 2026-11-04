Revolut reaches $115 billion valuation after fresh institutional investments
Revolut, the global fintech company, just hit a massive $115 billion valuation thanks to fresh investment from big names like T. Rowe Price Associates and Baillie Gifford.
This leap shows investors are seriously confident about where Revolut is headed next.
Revolut launches banks, posts $6B revenue
In 2026, Revolut launched banks in the UK Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand, plus secured banking licenses in France, Colombia, and Argentina.
The company currently has more than 80 million retail customers. Financially, things look strong too: 2025 saw revenue jump 46% to $6 billion and profits climb 57%.
Nik Storonsky, Revolut's CEO and founder, said the company had once again given employees an opportunity to participate in the value created through employee ownership as it works toward its next customer milestone.