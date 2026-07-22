Revolut reaches $115 billion valuation after secondary share sale
Business
Revolut just hit a massive $115 billion valuation after a recent share sale, letting employees and early investors sell their stock without the company raising new money.
Revolut growth fueled by 75 million+ users
That new price tag is up 53% from last year and even tops Barclays's current value.
Revolut's growth has been fueled by over 75 million users, strong profits ($2.3 billion pre-tax last year), and popular crypto features like trading hundreds of tokens and staking holdings on its main app, alongside the Revolut X platform.
The company recently secured key licenses in the UK and EU, is waiting on US approval, and has its sights set on a future IPO that could push its value even higher.