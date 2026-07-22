Revolut reaches $115 billion valuation after secondary share sale

That new price tag is up 53% from last year and even tops Barclays's current value.

Revolut's growth has been fueled by over 75 million users, strong profits ($2.3 billion pre-tax last year), and popular crypto features like trading hundreds of tokens and staking holdings on its main app, alongside the Revolut X platform.

The company recently secured key licenses in the UK and EU, is waiting on US approval, and has its sights set on a future IPO that could push its value even higher.