Revolut readies secondary share sale that could value it $115B
Revolut, the digital banking app, is gearing up for a big secondary share sale that could push its value to a massive $115 billion.
This comes right after it got the green light for a UK banking license and applied to become a bank in the US.
The upcoming deal is mainly about letting early investors and employees cash out some of their shares, and it could launch in just a few weeks.
Nik Storonsky's stake could top $36B
If this valuation goes through, CEO Nik Storonsky's stake could jump to at least $36 billion.
Revolut last hit headlines with a $75 billion valuation back in November 2025, thanks to big-name investors like Andreessen Horowitz.
The company says more of these sales might happen before any IPO, which isn't expected until 2028 at the earliest, so don't expect them to go public anytime soon.