Revolut readies secondary share sale that could value it $115B Business Jun 06, 2026

Revolut, the digital banking app, is gearing up for a big secondary share sale that could push its value to a massive $115 billion.

This comes right after it got the green light for a UK banking license and applied to become a bank in the US.

The upcoming deal is mainly about letting early investors and employees cash out some of their shares, and it could launch in just a few weeks.