Rewards and cashback boost UPI growth for select fintechs Business Jun 22, 2026

Fintech apps like POP, super.money, Navi, KreditPe, and Kiwi are using rewards and cashback to win over UPI users and expand into credit and other financial services.

Even big names like Paytm are spending more on rewards to keep up.

It's working for some: Navi's UPI transactions jumped from 709.26 million to 824.11 million between January and May 2026, while super.money saw a boost from 298.41 million to 418.84 million.