Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling to close Ventura plant July 10, 2026 Business May 14, 2026

After more than 100 years, the Coca-Cola bottling plant in Ventura is closing for good on July 10, 2026. This marks the end of a long local legacy that began way back in 1912.

The closure affects 85 workers (most will be reassigned to other Southern California locations, while others can apply for new roles within the company or its sister brands).

It's all part of Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling's plan to streamline operations and grow for the future.