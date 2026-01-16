'Rich Dad Poor Dad' author predicts silver price will hit $107
Robert Kiyosaki, the guy behind "Rich Dad Poor Dad," thinks silver could jump to $107 an ounce by January 2026.
He shared on X that tight supplies and Tesla's struggle to get enough silver are driving this prediction.
Why Kiyosaki is big on silver
Kiyosaki has been into silver since 1965, when it was just $1 an ounce. He sees it as a smart way to protect your money from inflation and currency drops.
While he cheered when silver crossed $90 recently, he also warned prices might swing between $70 and $200 in 2026.
His advice? Do your own research and think long-term before jumping in.