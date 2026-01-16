'Rich Dad Poor Dad' author predicts silver price will hit $107

Why Kiyosaki is big on silver

Kiyosaki has been into silver since 1965, when it was just $1 an ounce. He sees it as a smart way to protect your money from inflation and currency drops.

While he cheered when silver crossed $90 recently, he also warned prices might swing between $70 and $200 in 2026.

His advice? Do your own research and think long-term before jumping in.