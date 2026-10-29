Richkey Properties gifts Lamborghini Urus worth ₹4cr to Natalia Chavez
Business
Richkey Properties in Dubai just surprised its top performer, Natalia Chavez, with a Lamborghini Urus (worth up to ₹4 crore) after she closed over $500 million in deals in two years.
The big reveal happened at the company's third-anniversary event, where a ribbon-cutting moment revealed a brand-new blue Lamborghini Urus.
Natalia Chavez named top performer 2026
Chavez thought she was getting only a trophy, but ended up driving home in style.
She recognized the company as the right place to take her career to new heights.
Along with the Lamborghini, Chavez picked up four major awards and was named Top Performer for 2026, proof that consistent results can really pay off.