Rick Caruso nearly left California over Proposition 40 wealth tax

Proposition 40 was meant to boost funding for health care and education, but voters turned it down: 53.7% said no.

The debate sparked worries about wealthy people leaving the state; seven billionaires have already left, taking $540 billion with them.

Caruso warned that if high earners keep leaving, California could lose not just money, but also jobs and charitable donations: Rick Caruso said, "The problem is when a couple hundred billionaires leave, what also leaves is businesses, their teams, their management, their staff, their employees, but most of all their philanthropy," followed by "All of a sudden their philanthropy goes to a different city where now they're living."