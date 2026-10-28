Ridham Desai says GCCs pressuring traditional IT more than AI
Business
No need to panic about AI taking over IT services just yet, Morgan Stanley India's Ridham Desai says there's no real sign of artificial intelligence hurting India's IT services industry right now.
Speaking at the Rising Bharat Summit, he pointed out that global capability centers (GCCs) are actually putting more pressure on traditional IT firms than AI is.
Prashant Jain says AI impact limited
Prashant Jain, Founder and Chief Investment Officer, 3P Investment Managers, added that even if AI does cause some job losses in IT, it won't shake up India's economy much, since only a small slice of the workforce is in tech.
Plus, similar pay between blue-collar and entry-level IT jobs helps keep things stable for workers overall.