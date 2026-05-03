Market cap of India's top 4 firms up ₹2.2L crore

The combined market capitalization of four out of India's top 10 most valued companies, including Reliance Industries , surged by ₹2.20 lakh crore last week. Ajit Mishra from Religare Broking Ltd attributed this to easing geopolitical tensions as well as steady progress in Q4 earnings amid mixed global and domestic cues.

Market fluctuations Market performance Despite the initial positive sentiment, market gains were gradually capped by rising crude oil prices and weak cues from Asian markets. Persistent foreign institutional investor (FII) outflows also contributed to this trend. The week saw Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and Bajaj Finance emerge as gainers. Meanwhile, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) faced a collective valuation erosion.

Valuation increase Top gainers last week Reliance Industries's market valuation surged by a whopping ₹1,39,655.8 crore to reach ₹19,36,303.30 crore last week. Bharti Airtel also saw its valuation jump by ₹43,503.51 crore to ₹11,49,222.13 crore during the same period. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Bajaj Finance also witnessed a rise in their respective valuations by ₹27,569.83 crore and ₹9,432.32 crore, respectively last week.

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