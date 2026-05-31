Reliance Industries to invest ₹10L crore in AI infrastructure
What's the story
Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has announced a massive investment of ₹10 lakh crore in multi-gigawatt-scale AI-ready data centers. The announcement was made by Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of RIL, in the company's Integrated Annual Report for 2025-26. The move is part of RIL's next phase of growth and highlights its evolution into a global conglomerate across various sectors including energy, digital services, retail, media, and green technologies.
Strategic investment
Investment in AI infrastructure
The announcement of the ₹10 lakh crore investment in AI infrastructure was first made by Ambani at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi earlier this year. "Jio, together with Reliance, will invest ₹10 lakh crore over the next seven years starting this year," he had said. "This is not a speculative investment. It is not for chasing valuation."
Business expansion
Diverse business portfolio and technological advancements
Reliance Industries is one of India's largest private sector companies with a diverse business portfolio including oil-to-chemicals, telecommunications, retail, media, new energy and digital services. The company's massive investment in AI-ready data centers is part of its broader strategy to strengthen India's technological capabilities and self-reliance. Along with this investment, Reliance is also focusing on green energy projects such as the Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex in Jamnagar.